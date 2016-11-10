BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd :
* Says it to issue up to 350 million preferred shares via private placement and to raise up to 35 billion yuan in total
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million