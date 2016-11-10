Nov 10 Chungho Comnet Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell 50,000 shares of Sewon Co Ltd, a gas filter firm, to improve financial structure

* Says transaction amount is 6.25 billion won

* Says it will hold 72.1 percent stake(202,000 shares) in Sewon Co Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nX5bDp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)