BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Suning Universal Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit set up medical tech JV in Shanghai with S.Korea's health industry firm
* Says the JV is capitalized at 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pSjYrz
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million