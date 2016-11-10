BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group reports Q1 EPS $1.00
* First savings financial group, inc. reports 2016 first quarter financial results
Nov 10 Beijing Centergate Technologies (Holding) Co., Ltd :
* Says Hylands Law Firm appealed against the co regarding contract dispute
* Says Hylands Law Firm is requesting 1.5 million yuan for loan interests and 2.6 million yuan for attorney's fees
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.