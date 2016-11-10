Nov 10 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up project JV in Yuxi, with registered capital of 423.1 million yuan, with parthers

* Says the JV to undertake the urban construction PPP project at local

* Says the co to hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ikFHyH

