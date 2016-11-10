Nov 10 Tongyang Networks Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue second unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 27.5 billion won in proceeds for other funds

* Says maturity date is Nov. 14, 2021, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,106 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aXt83K

