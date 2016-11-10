Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Imagine Asia Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 50,000 shares of Sewon Co., Ltd, a gas filter firm, from Chungho Comnet Co Ltd, to improve synergy effect
* Says transaction amount is 6.25 billion won
* Says it will hold 27.9 percent stake(78,000 shares) in Sewon Co., Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/drk8Wd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)