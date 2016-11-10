BRIEF-Independent Bank Group reports Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Independent Bank Group reports fourth quarter and year-end financial results
Nov 10 First Capital Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 second tranche 4-yr subordinated debt worth 1.2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.64 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KD2GZK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Independent Bank Group reports fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Cathay General Bancorp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend