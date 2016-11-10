Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
* Tsinghua Unigroup's unit bought 487.7 million shares in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp at an average price of HK$1.056 a share on Nov 4
* Tsinghua Unigroup's unit owns 6.66 percent stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp after transaction, from 5.5 percent previously
Source text in Englilsh: bit.ly/2fFsqM9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)