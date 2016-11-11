UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Great-Sun Foods Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 33.35 million shares at 9.31 yuan per share to raise 310.5 million yuan ($45.67 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2foKo6h ($1 = 6.7987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources