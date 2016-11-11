BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :
* Says it received patent on Nov. 10, for novel lactococcus garvieae bacteriophage lac-gap-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of lactococcus garvieae
* Patent application number is 10-2015-0008012
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/29tdrq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.