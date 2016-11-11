UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Tokan Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy back up to 400,000 shares(6.7 percent stake) for no more than 800 million yen during the period from Nov. 14, 2016 to March 24, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tYIc4n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources