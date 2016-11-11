Nov 11 Spero Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 25th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for investment funds

* Says maturity date is Nov. 14, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,537 won per share

