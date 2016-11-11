Nov 11 Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up an environmental investment JV in Yuxi, with registered capital of 423.1 million yuan, with Shenzhen Huakong Seg and an investment firm

* Says the JV to undertake the urban construction PPP project at local

* Says the co to hold 39 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8bcete

