Nov 11 Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :

* Says it to transfer 36.4 percent stake in investment firm, 50 percent stake in another investment firm, 50 percent stake in life insurance firm, 50 percent stake in tech firm and 24.4 percent stake in investment holding firm to the co's wholly owned Shenzhen-based financial holdings unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KDd8IJ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)