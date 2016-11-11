Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :
* Says it to transfer 36.4 percent stake in investment firm, 50 percent stake in another investment firm, 50 percent stake in life insurance firm, 50 percent stake in tech firm and 24.4 percent stake in investment holding firm to the co's wholly owned Shenzhen-based financial holdings unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KDd8IJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)