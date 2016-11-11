UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Henan Huaying Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up agricultural holdings JV in Chengdu
* Says it entered into agreement with He'nan-based agricultural development firm and an individual to jointly develop the business of the JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bw1B38
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources