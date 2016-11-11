BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company :
* Says it plans to set up physical culture communication JV in Xiamen with two individuals
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.