BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it entered into agreement with Shandong-based pharmaceutical firm to form strategy partnership
* Says two parties to cooperate on development and marketing of the co's products
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/g0N6KZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.