UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc :
* Says it enters into agreement on system (MEJAR) sharing with Hokkaido Bank Ltd, Concordia Financial Group Ltd 's unit Bank of Yokohama Ltd, 77 Bank Ltd NTT DATA Corp
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/ann8n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: