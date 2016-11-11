BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Asahi Intecc
* Says it formed business and capital alliance regarding development of catheter treatment medical equipment, with Fuji Machine Mfg
* Says two parties will buy 500 million yen worth shares of each other
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IEI1f1
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
