BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of two biosimilars from Amgen
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab
Nov 11 Sosei Group Corp :
* Says its stake in a Tokyo-based unit JITSUBO to decrease to 43.4 percent from 53.8 percent, due to the unit's private placement on Nov. 18
* Emergent BioSolutions receives German Federal Ministry of Health Approval of Building 55 for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.