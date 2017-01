Nov 11 J Trust Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 3.06 percent stake of shares (27.57 trillion shares) in its Indonesia-based unit PT Bank JTrust Indonesia Tbk, to Group Lease Holdings PTE LTD which is a unit of Group Lease PCL, in Dec.

* Says transaction amount is totaling $11.7 million

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/anpph

