Nov 11 Jimoto Holdings Inc :

* Says the co entered into agreement with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc on Nov. 11 to form business alliance among the units of the two firms

* Says the units to cooperate on support business of business succession and M& A, business marketing, joint research and personnel training

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MoQGSN; goo.gl/WjWXt8

