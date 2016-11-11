Nov 11 Y.A.C. Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to split core business to 4 units which were established on Oct. 3, and restructure itself into holding company, effective on April 1, 2017

* Co plans to change its name to Y.A.C. Holdings Co Ltd after transition to holding company, effective on April 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/anp2r ; rrd.me/anp2w

