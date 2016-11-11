UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Elements Innovation Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints SIN-CYUAN LIN as chairman to replace Yiming Hsu, with effective date of Nov. 10
* Says SIN-CYUAN LIN will no longer serve as general manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9g38Ac;goo.gl/RKZC6v
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: