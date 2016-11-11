Nov 11 Elements Innovation Co Ltd :

* Says it appoints SIN-CYUAN LIN as chairman to replace Yiming Hsu, with effective date of Nov. 10

* Says SIN-CYUAN LIN will no longer serve as general manager

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9g38Ac;goo.gl/RKZC6v

