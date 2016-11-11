Nov 11 INEST Inc :

* Says co sets up a JV in Tokyo with EPARK Inc, which to be mainly engaged in reservation solution business for travel agents, and co holds a 90 percent stake in it

* Says co sets up a JV in Tokyo with EPARK Inc, which to be mainly engaged in reservation solution business for restaurants, and co holds a 90 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/anpLg

