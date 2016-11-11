Nov 11 Savezone I&C Corp :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned unit, a real estate firm, for unification and management efficiency as well as shareholder value improvement

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the unit

* Says Savezone I&C Corp will survive and the unit will be dissolved after the merger

* Merger effective date is Jan. 17, 2017 and expected registered date is Jan. 20, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/IHR8Dy

