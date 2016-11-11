Nov 11 Ku Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly-owned Tokyo-based unit plans to merge with its wholly-owned Kanagawa-based unit, effective on Jan. 1, 2017

* Says the two units both have been engaged in sale and maintain of Mercedes Benz cars

* Says the Kanagawa-based unit will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/anrut

