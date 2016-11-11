(Updates Unicredit, Adds Gold Fields Ltd, Dish TV India, Santander, Argor-Heraeus, Ratos)

Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Indian satellite TV operator Dish TV India Ltd said on Friday it planned to merge with rival Videocon d2h Ltd to create a new company with net subscribers of 27.6 million, strengthening its lead in India's fast-growing direct-to-home (DTH) operator market.

** Buyout firms have approached Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo over a possible takeover of the Allfunds Bank mutual fund platform, sources told Reuters.

** South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc have made three joint, unsolicited bids for Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold and recently sweetened their offer to about C$1.4 billion ($1 billion), three sources familiar with the process said.

** Swiss precious metals refiner Argor-Heraeus has been put up for sale, sources close to the matter told Reuters, with the potential for bids to push as high as $490 million.

** Swedish private-equity firm Ratos said it was selling its subsidiary Mobile Climate Control (MCC) to industrial group VBG in a 1.8 billion crown ($199 million) deal.

** Dutch postal company PostNL rejected Belgian rival Bpost's 2.4 billion-euro offer on Friday as not being of "sufficiently compelling value", saying it was confident it could thrive as a standalone company.

** Italian bank UniCredit has received four binding offers for its asset manager Pioneer, valuing the business at more than 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

** South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy 290 billion won ($249 million) worth of shares in Samsung Securities Co Ltd, boosting its stake and injecting capital in the brokerage affiliate.

** Platinum mining company Lonmin Plc said it would buy Anglo American Platinum Ltd's stake of its joint venture on Pandora mine for a consideration of 400 million rand ($28 million).