PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Updates Unicredit, Adds Gold Fields Ltd, Dish TV India, Santander, Argor-Heraeus, Ratos)
Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Indian satellite TV operator Dish TV India Ltd said on Friday it planned to merge with rival Videocon d2h Ltd to create a new company with net subscribers of 27.6 million, strengthening its lead in India's fast-growing direct-to-home (DTH) operator market.
** Buyout firms have approached Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo over a possible takeover of the Allfunds Bank mutual fund platform, sources told Reuters.
** South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc have made three joint, unsolicited bids for Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold and recently sweetened their offer to about C$1.4 billion ($1 billion), three sources familiar with the process said.
** Swiss precious metals refiner Argor-Heraeus has been put up for sale, sources close to the matter told Reuters, with the potential for bids to push as high as $490 million.
** Swedish private-equity firm Ratos said it was selling its subsidiary Mobile Climate Control (MCC) to industrial group VBG in a 1.8 billion crown ($199 million) deal.
** Dutch postal company PostNL rejected Belgian rival Bpost's 2.4 billion-euro offer on Friday as not being of "sufficiently compelling value", saying it was confident it could thrive as a standalone company.
** Italian bank UniCredit has received four binding offers for its asset manager Pioneer, valuing the business at more than 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion), two sources close to the matter said.
** South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy 290 billion won ($249 million) worth of shares in Samsung Securities Co Ltd, boosting its stake and injecting capital in the brokerage affiliate.
** Platinum mining company Lonmin Plc said it would buy Anglo American Platinum Ltd's stake of its joint venture on Pandora mine for a consideration of 400 million rand ($28 million). (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.