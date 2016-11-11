Nov 11 Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp Ltd :

* Says it receives final judgment on the appeal filed by a Tianjin coal marketing firm and a Guangdong fuel firm (appellors) against co (appellee), regarding the contract disputes

* Says the court rejected the appeal filed by the appellors, and upheld the first instance judgment

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/anrEm

