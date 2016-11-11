Nov 11 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.8 billion yuan ($705.47 million) in private placement of shares to fund three property projects

* Says share trade to resume on Nov 14

($1 = 6.8040 Chinese yuan renminbi)