Nov 11 Beijing Trust & Far Technology Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 560 million yuan ($82.32 million) to fund projects, boost working capital

* Says its shares to resume trade on Nov 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g2ppJY; bit.ly/2fCL1tv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)