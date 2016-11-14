UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Nan Ji E-Commerce Co Ltd
* Says it achieves gross merchandise volume of 494 million yuan ($72.39 million) on China's Singles' Day on Nov 11, up 82.96 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fL5H2r
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8238 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources