Nov 14 Xinlong Holding (Group) Company Ltd. :

* Says Hainan-based investment firm will raise stake in the co to 18.7 percent from 12.9 percent after the private placement

* Says Wang Jiangquan will raise stake in the co to 8.1 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/aptP2; rrd.me/aptP7

