Nov 14 Yumeshin Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Yumeshin Holdings Co Ltd(the acquirer) acquired 665,700 shares of Japan Third Party Co Ltd during the period from Sept. 29 to Nov. 11

* Acquisition price at 610 yen per share

* Settlement date on Nov. 18

* Says the acquirer will hold 13.09 percent voting power in Japan Third Party after the transaction up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SYbVka ; goo.gl/aLzlKQ

