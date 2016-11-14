Nov 14 Japan Third Party Co Ltd :

* Says co forms a business and capital alliance with Yumeshin Holdings Co Ltd and Yumeshin Holdings' three units, to cooperate in education, VR and AR etc. areas

* Says co will inject capital of 60 million yen (represents 16.6 percent stake) in Yumeshin Holdings' unit Yume Education Co Ltd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/g1mEGu

