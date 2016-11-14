Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 I-Freek Mobile Inc :
* Says it entered into agreement with a China-based firm Mili Pictures to form business alliance
* Says Mili Pictures will offer virtual reality goods and technology support to the co, and will get the support from the co to develop the business in Japan
* Says Mili Pictures is a family entertainment brand
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Tv1m8m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)