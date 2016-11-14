Nov 14 I-Freek Mobile Inc :

* Says it entered into agreement with a China-based firm Mili Pictures to form business alliance

* Says Mili Pictures will offer virtual reality goods and technology support to the co, and will get the support from the co to develop the business in Japan

* Says Mili Pictures is a family entertainment brand

