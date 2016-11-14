BRIEF-Activia Properties to issue REIT bonds of 6 bln yen
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
Nov 14 Hainan Pearl River Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell 100 percent stake and creditor's rights in its Hainan-based hotel management unit to a Beijing-based real estate development firm for 565 million yuan
* Says it to sell properties in Hainan to the Beijing-based real estate development firm for 35 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4ENh8T
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, tax cuts and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)