Nov 14 Hainan Pearl River Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it to sell 100 percent stake and creditor's rights in its Hainan-based hotel management unit to a Beijing-based real estate development firm for 565 million yuan

* Says it to sell properties in Hainan to the Beijing-based real estate development firm for 35 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4ENh8T

