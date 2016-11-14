Nov 14 IA Inc :

* Says it will establish a China-based joint venture, which will be engaged in developing and manufacturing of power semiconductor and power modules business with a registered capitals of 2.55 billion won

* Says it will invest 1.27 billion won to hold 50 percent stake in the joint venture

* Says expected transaction settlement date is Jan. 16, 2017

