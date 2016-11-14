UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up an intelligent device JV in Zhejiang, with a Zhejiang-based investment firm and an individual
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the co to hold 35 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LdZBlH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources