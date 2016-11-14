Nov 14 Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up an intelligent device JV in Zhejiang, with a Zhejiang-based investment firm and an individual

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the co to hold 35 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LdZBlH

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)