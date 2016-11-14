Nov 14 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will transfer 31.5 percent stake in total in Shenzhen-based visual communication unit to three firms and an individual

* Says the co to hold 19.5 percent stake in the unit, down from 51 percent, after the stake transfer

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CMXcX2

