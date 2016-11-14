Nov 14 Showcase-TV Inc :

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Japan-based company COGNIROBO Inc on Nov. 14

* Says it to sign priority offer and exclusive sales agent agreement with COGNIROBO for company Adatos's service

* Says it will acquire 267 class A preferred shares of COGNIROBO for 40 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/v4ETOK

