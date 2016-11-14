UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Yamada Denki Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Kashima-based 60 percent owned electrical unit (the unit) via stock swap, with effective on Jan. 1, 2017
* One share of the unit's stock will be exchanged with 3,039.625 shares of co's stock
* 2,431,700 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
* Co will hold a 100 percent stake of shares in the Kashima-based owned electrical unit after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5oO1oA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources