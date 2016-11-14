Nov 14 Yamada Denki Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Kashima-based 60 percent owned electrical unit (the unit) via stock swap, with effective on Jan. 1, 2017

* One share of the unit's stock will be exchanged with 3,039.625 shares of co's stock

* 2,431,700 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* Co will hold a 100 percent stake of shares in the Kashima-based owned electrical unit after transaction

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)