UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up physical check-up JV in Anhui, under the cooperation with an individual
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 16 million yuan and the unit to hold 73 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/X7yzpO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources