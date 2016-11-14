Nov 14 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up physical check-up JV in Anhui, under the cooperation with an individual

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 16 million yuan and the unit to hold 73 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/X7yzpO

