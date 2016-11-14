Nov 14 T&C Medical Science Inc :

* Says part of its first series MSCB (Moving Strike Convertible Bond) were exercised into 338,784 shares, during the period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14

* Says the shares exercised for 23,792,000 yen in total

