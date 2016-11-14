Nov 14 Hikari Tsushin Inc :

* Says Hikari Tsushin to buy Intea Holdings Inc via share exchange planned on March 1, 2017

* Says one shares of Intea Holdings can be exchanged for 0.035 shares of Hikari Tsushin

* Says Intea Holdings to be delisted on Feb. 24, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OFmsEm

