UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 49 percent stake in unit to controlling shareholder Bailian Group for 321.3 million yuan ($47.02 million)
* Says its unit scraps assets swap plan with controlling shareholder due to unfavourable conditions in the market
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g5SzbS;bit.ly/2fpWL4e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8336 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources