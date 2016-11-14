Nov 14 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 49 percent stake in unit to controlling shareholder Bailian Group for 321.3 million yuan ($47.02 million)

* Says its unit scraps assets swap plan with controlling shareholder due to unfavourable conditions in the market

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g5SzbS;bit.ly/2fpWL4e

