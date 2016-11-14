Nov 14 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :

* Says it will issue its first unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 14, 2019, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 7,629 won per share

