Nov 14 Ringer Hut Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue new shares via public offering and private placement

* Says public offering of new shares with subscription period from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16 and payment date of Nov. 21

* Says private placement of new shares with subscription date on Dec. 20 and payment date of Dec. 21

* Says it plans to raise up to 7.82 billion yen via new shares issue

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w3e1E0

