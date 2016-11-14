UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited :
* Says its wholly owned investment management unit set up modern agricultural JV in Heilongjiang, with two partners
* Says the JV is capitalized at 50 million yuan and the unit is holding 35 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tGYkAB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources